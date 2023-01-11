5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Alabama

Alabama is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Alabama!

Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes is an American rock band from Athens, Alabama, formed in 2009. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Brittany Howard, guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell, and drummer Steve Johnson. They are known for their blend of rock, blues and R&B, and their soulful, powerful vocals. They have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career, including the hit single "Hold On" from their debut album "Boys & Girls" (2012). Their last album "Sound & Color" was released in 2015, and received critical acclaim for its diverse range of musical influences and Howard's emotive performances.

The Vegabonds

The Vegabonds is an American rock band from Alabama, formed in 2008. They are known for their high-energy live shows, blending country, rock, blues, and southern rock influences. The band has released several albums, including their latest release "Sinners and Saints" (2021).

Alabama

Alabama is a country music band from Fort Payne, Alabama, formed in 1969. The band consists of members Randy Owen, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Mark Herndon. They are known for their blend of country and southern rock influences and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. The band has sold over 80 million records and had many hit songs like "Mountain Music" and "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)."

Little Big Town

Little Big Town is a country music band from Homewood, Alabama, formed in 1998. The band consists of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. They are known for their harmony-heavy sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career.

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster is a southern metal band from Birmingham, Alabama, formed in 2004. The band consists of Dallas Taylor (vocals), Brad Leahy (drums), Roman Glick (bass), Kelly Scott Nunn (guitar), and Josh Cornutt (guitar). They are known for their heavy, guitar-driven sound and energetic live performances, and have released several albums over the course of their career.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Alabama! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!