5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee

Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!

Paramore

Paramore is an alternative rock band from Franklin, Tennessee, formed in 2004. The band consists of vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. They are known for their energetic live performances and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "All We Know Is Falling" was released in 2005 and featured the hit single "Pressure." Their most recent album "After Laughter" was released in 2017.

Lonestar

Lonestar is a country music band from Nashville, Tennessee, formed in 1992. The band consists of lead vocalist Cody Collins, keyboardist Dean Sams, bassist Michael Britt, and drummer Keech Rainwater. They are known for their blend of traditional country and pop influences, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Lonestar" was released in 1995 and featured the hit single "Tequila Talkin'." Their most recent album "Never Enders" was released in 2016.

Skillet

Skillet is a Christian rock band from Memphis, Tennessee, formed in 1996. The band consists of John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison. They are known for their heavy guitar-driven sound, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Skillet" was released in 1996 and featured the hit single "Savior." Their most recent album "Victorious" was released in 2019.

Saliva

Saliva is a rock band from Memphis, Tennessee, formed in 1996. The band consists of vocalist Bobby Amaru, guitarists Wayne Swinny and Chris D'Abaldo, bassist Brad Stewart, and drummer Paul Crosby. They are known for their heavy, guitar-driven sound and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Every Six Seconds" was released in 2001 and featured the hit single "Click Click Boom." Their most recent album "Love, Lies & Therapy" was released in 2018.

Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon is a rock band from Nashville, Tennessee, formed in 1999. The band consists of brothers Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill, and Jared Followill, and cousin Matthew Followill. They are known for their blend of southern rock, garage rock and alternative influences, and have released several critically acclaimed albums over the course of their career. Their debut album "Youth & Young Manhood" was released in 2003. They are known for hit songs like "Sex on Fire" and "Use Somebody."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Tennessee! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!