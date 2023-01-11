5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Kentucky

Kentucky is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Kentucky!

Cage The Elephant

Cage The Elephant is an alternative rock band from Bowling Green, Kentucky, formed in 2006. The band consists of vocalist Matt Shultz, guitarist Brad Shultz, guitarist Nick Bockrath, bassist Daniel Tichenor, and drummer Jared Champion. They are known for their energetic live performances and raw, garage rock-inspired sound, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Cage the Elephant" was released in 2008 and featured the hit single "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked."

My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket is an alternative rock, indie rock and americana band from Louisville, Kentucky, formed in 1998. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Jim James, drummer Patrick Hallahan, bassist Tom Blankenship, and keyboardist Bo Koster. They are known for their blend of country, rock and psychedelic influences, and have released several critically acclaimed albums over the course of their career. Their debut album "The Tennessee Fire" was released in 1999.

Too Close To Touch

Too Close To Touch is a rock band from Lexington, Kentucky, formed in 2011. The band consists of vocalist Keaton Pierce, guitarists Mason Marble, Drew Cothern and Austin Corder, bassist Travis Moore, and drummer Kenny Downey. They are known for their emotionally charged lyrics and dynamic sound, blending elements of alternative rock and post-hardcore. Their debut album "Nerve Endings" was released in 2016.

Tantric

Tantric is a rock band from Louisville, Kentucky, formed in 1999. The band consists of vocalist Hugo Ferreira, guitarists Todd Whitener, Jesse Vest and Erik Leonhardt, bassist Matt Taul and drummer Kyle Covert. They are known for their blend of alternative rock, post-grunge and hard rock and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Tantric" was released in 2001 and featured the hit single "Breakdown."

Emanuel

Emanuel is a rock band from Lexington, Kentucky, formed in 2000. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Matt Hall, guitarists Adam Bruce, bassist Chad Barger, and drummer James Hall. They are known for their emotionally charged sound and and energetic live performances, blending elements of alternative rock and post-grunge. Their debut album "Soundtrack To A Headrush" was released in 2002, they released several albums after that and are still active, playing mostly in the region.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Kentucky! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!