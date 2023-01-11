5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana

Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!

Megan and Liz

Megan and Liz are a country pop and pop duo from Edwardsburg, Michigan, formed in 2007. The band consists of twin sisters Megan and Liz Mace, who are both vocalist and guitarists. They rose to fame through the use of their YouTube channel, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Look What You Started" was released in 2011 and featured the hit single "Are You Happy Now?" Their most recent album "Bad for Us" was released in 2020

The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5, also known as The Jacksons, are an American musical group, originally from Gary, Indiana, formed in 1964. The group originally consisted of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael Jackson. They rose to fame in the late 1960s and 1970s as the young leaders of the Motown label, and are considered one of the biggest and most successful pop groups of all time. They released multiple albums, and many hit songs such as "I Want You Back", "ABC", "Dancing Machine" and "Enjoy Yourself".

Kennedy's Kitchen

Kennedy's Kitchen is a folk rock band from South Bend, Indiana, formed in 2009. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Tyler Kennedy, bassist Ryan Murphy, and drummer Joe Grim, who are known for their blend of traditional folk and contemporary rock sounds, and emotionally charged lyrics. They have released a few albums, and they are active in the local music scene in Indiana.

Brazil

Brazil is a rock band from Bloomington, Indiana that was active in the late 90s and early 2000s. They were known for their experimental, noise rock and math rock influences, they released a few albums and had a underground following. The band has not released any new music or announced any tours in recent years.

The Main Squeeze

The Main Squeeze is an American funk and soul band from Bloomington, Indiana, formed in 2010. The band consists of vocalist Corey Frye, keyboardist Ben Silverstein, drummer Ryan Zoidis, guitarist Max Newman and bassist Reuben Gingrich. They are known for their high energy live performances and unique blend of funk, soul, and rock, and have released several albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "First Drops" was released in 2011 and featured the hit single "Won't Let Go." They have also released several other albums, such as "Mind Your Head" and "Without a Sound" Their unique blend of funk and rock has made them a crowd favorite, and they are known for their dynamic live shows and crowd interaction. They have been touring across the US and playing in major festivals.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Indiana! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!