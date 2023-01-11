5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Florida

Florida is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Florida!

Yellowcard

Yellowcard is a pop punk and alternative rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, formed in 1997. The band consists of vocalist Ryan Key, violinist Sean Mackin, guitarist Ryan Mendez, bassist Josh Portman, and drummer Max Nestor. They are known for their unique incorporation of the violin in their music, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Midget Tossing" was released in 1997 and featured the hit single "Ocean Avenue."

Matchbox Twenty

Matchbox Twenty is an alternative rock band from Orlando, Florida, formed in 1995. The band consists of vocalist Rob Thomas, guitarists Kyle Cook and Paul Doucette, and bassist Brian Yale. They are known for their catchy, radio-friendly sound and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Yourself or Someone Like You" was released in 1996 and featured the hit singles "Push" and "3AM".

Shinedown

Shinedown is an alternative metal and post-grunge band from Jacksonville, Florida, formed in 2001. The band consists of vocalist Brent Smith, guitarist Zach Myers, bassist Eric Bass, and drummer Barry Kerch. They are known for their heavy, guitar-driven sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Leave a Whisper" was released in 2003 and featured the hit single "Fly from the Inside."

Less Than Jake

Less Than Jake is a ska punk and punk rock band from Gainesville, Florida, formed in 1992. The band consists of vocalist Chris DeMakes, bassist Roger Manganelli, saxophonist Peter "JR" Wasilewski, guitarist Vinnie Fiorello, saxophonist Buddy Schaub, and drummer Chris Demakes. They are known for their energetic live performances and catchy, upbeat sound, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Pezcore" was released in 1995 and featured the hit single "Johnny Quest Thinks We're Sellouts."

Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge is a hard rock and post-grunge band from Orlando, Florida, formed in 2004. The band consists of vocalist Myles Kennedy, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips. They are known for their melodic, guitar-driven sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "One Day Remains" was released in 2004 and featured the hit single "Open Your Eyes." Alter Bridge had a stable and great career and consistently producing albums, also they had many tours around the world.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Florida! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!