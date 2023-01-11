5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!

Hootie & the Blowfish

Hootie & the Blowfish is a pop rock band from Columbia, South Carolina, formed in 1986. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Darius Rucker, guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber, and drummer Jim Sonefeld. They are known for their catchy, radio-friendly sound and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Cracked Rear View" was released in 1994 and featured the hit singles "Hold My Hand" and "Only Wanna Be With You." They went on a hiatus in 2008 and returned to music scene in 2019.

Crossfade

Crossfade is a post-grunge band from Columbia, South Carolina, formed in 1999. The band consists of vocalist Ed Sloan, guitarist Les Hall, bassist Mitch James and drummer Sam Mcgee. They are known for their energetic live performances and hit single "Cold" that reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. They released several albums, their most recent "We All Bleed" in 2011.

Band of Horses

Band of Horses is an indie rock and alternative country band from Charleston, South Carolina, formed in 2004. The band is known for their folky, melodic sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several critically acclaimed albums over the course of their career. Their debut album "Everything All the Time" was released in 2006 and featured the hit single "The Funeral." Their most recent album "Mirage Rock" was released in 2012.

Heyrocco

Heyrocco is an indie rock band from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formed in 2010. The band consists of vocalist Nathan Merli, guitarist Christopher Cool, bassist Tory Mercer, and drummer William Thompson. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and introspective lyrics, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Teenage Movie Soundtrack" was released in 2014.

Susto

Susto is an indie rock and americana band from Charleston, South Carolina, formed in 2013. The band is known for their introspective lyrics, their mix of folk, rock and country sounds. Their debut album "Susto" was released in 2014 and featured the hit single "Hard Drugs." Their follow-up album "& I'm Fine Today" was released in 2017 and was well-received by critics for its poetic lyrics and raw, emotional sound. They have released several other albums and singles over the course of their career, and have tour across the US and internationally.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from South Carolina! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!