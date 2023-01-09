5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Louis

St. Louis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Louis.

Here are five celebrities you probably didn't know were from St. Louis.

Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen is an American actress, singer, and model who rose to fame as a child star for her role as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." She later gained recognition for her role as Jenny Humphrey on the CW drama series "Gossip Girl." Momsen was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, where she began her acting career at the age of three. She is also known for her work as the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band The Pretty Reckless.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown is an American actor best known for his roles as Christopher Darden in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," Randall Pearson on the NBC drama series "This Is Us," and as the voice of LeBron James in the "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Brown was born in St Louis, Missouri and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from Stanford University. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his performances, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer is an American actress best known for her role as Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom "The Office." She was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre from Truman State University. Fischer has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including "Blades of Glory," "The Promotion," and "You, Me and the Apocalypse."

Evan Peters

Evan Peters is an American actor and comedian who is best known for his roles in the FX anthology series "American Horror Story," as well as for his appearances in films such as "Kick-Ass," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," and "X-Men: Apocalypse." Peters was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, where he began his acting career at the age of 15.

John Goodman

John Goodman is an American actor and comedian who has had a successful career in film, television, and stage. He is best known for his role as Dan Conner on the ABC sitcom "Roseanne," for which he received numerous awards and accolades. Goodman was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, where he attended Southwest Missouri State University before pursuing a career in acting. He has appeared in numerous films, including "The Big Lebowski," "Argo," and "10 Cloverfield Lane."

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from St. Louis and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!