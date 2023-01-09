Saint Louis, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Louis

Ted Rivers

St. Louis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Louis.

Here are five celebrities you probably didn't know were from St. Louis.

Taylor Momsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsWx3_0k8lUmJr00
Photo byChicks With Guns Magazine, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Momsen is an American actress, singer, and model who rose to fame as a child star for her role as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." She later gained recognition for her role as Jenny Humphrey on the CW drama series "Gossip Girl." Momsen was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, where she began her acting career at the age of three. She is also known for her work as the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band The Pretty Reckless.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown is an American actor best known for his roles as Christopher Darden in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," Randall Pearson on the NBC drama series "This Is Us," and as the voice of LeBron James in the "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Brown was born in St Louis, Missouri and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from Stanford University. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his performances, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer is an American actress best known for her role as Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom "The Office." She was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre from Truman State University. Fischer has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including "Blades of Glory," "The Promotion," and "You, Me and the Apocalypse."

Evan Peters

Evan Peters is an American actor and comedian who is best known for his roles in the FX anthology series "American Horror Story," as well as for his appearances in films such as "Kick-Ass," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," and "X-Men: Apocalypse." Peters was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, where he began his acting career at the age of 15.

John Goodman

John Goodman is an American actor and comedian who has had a successful career in film, television, and stage. He is best known for his role as Dan Conner on the ABC sitcom "Roseanne," for which he received numerous awards and accolades. Goodman was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, where he attended Southwest Missouri State University before pursuing a career in acting. He has appeared in numerous films, including "The Big Lebowski," "Argo," and "10 Cloverfield Lane."

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from St. Louis and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Louis# Missouri# famous# celebrity

Comments / 4

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
6K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Baltimore, MD

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:

Read full story
9 comments
Maryland State

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

5 Unusual Facts About New York

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
6 comments
Vermont State

5 Unusual Facts About Vermont

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Vermont, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
18 comments
Alabama State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Alabama

Alabama is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Alabama!

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee

Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!

Read full story
12 comments
Kentucky State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Kentucky

Kentucky is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Kentucky!

Read full story
8 comments
Indiana State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana

Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Florida

Florida is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Florida!

Read full story
19 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Georgia

Pennsylvania is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Pennsylvania!

Read full story
2 comments

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!

Read full story
13 comments
Louisiana State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.

Read full story
21 comments
Little Rock, AR

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little Rock

Little Rock might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Little Rock.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas

Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.

Read full story
9 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lee's Summit.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy