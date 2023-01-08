5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Vermont

Ted Rivers

Vermont is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Vermont!

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpcTm_0k7eAQ8X00
Photo byGrace Potter & The Nocturnals, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The band released their debut album, "Nothing but the Water," in 2005, and have since released a total of six studio albums. In addition to Grace Potter on vocals and guitar, the band currently includes Benny Yurco on guitar, Michael Libramento on bass, Matt Burr on drums, and Shawn Drogan on keyboards.

Phish

The band has released 15 studio albums and has been recognized as one of the most successful touring acts in the world. In addition to Trey Anastasio on guitar and vocals, the band consists of Mike Gordon on bass and vocals, Jon Fishman on drums and vocals, and Page McConnell on keyboards and vocals.

Woods Tea Company

The band has released several albums over the years and has a devoted following in the folk music scene. The current lineup of the band includes Charlie Koch on guitar and vocals, Jody Kruskal on mandolin and vocals, and Pete Sutherland on fiddle and vocals.

Trey Anastasio

In addition to his work with Phish, Trey Anastasio has released nine solo albums and has played with a variety of other musicians over the years. He has been praised for his guitar skills and his songwriting, and has won several awards for his work.

Mountain Man

The band is made up of Amelia Meath, Molly Sarlé, and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig. They have released two albums, "Made the Harbor" (2010) and "Magic Ship" (2018). In addition to their work as Mountain Man, all three members have also released solo material and worked with other musicians.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Vermont! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!

