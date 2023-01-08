5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!

The Dear Hunter

The Dear Hunter is an indie rock and progressive rock band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 2005. The band is known for their experimental sound and concept albums, and has released several critically acclaimed albums over the course of their career.

Deer Tick

Deer Tick is an indie rock and Americana band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 2004. The band is known for their rootsy, stripped-down sound and introspective lyrics, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Badfish

Badfish is a reggae and ska band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 2002. The band is known for their energetic live performances and covers of songs by Sublime, and has released several live albums over the course of their career.

Daughters

Daughters is a noise rock and mathcore band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 2001. The band is known for their aggressive sound and experimental approach to music, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Honeybunch

Honeybunch is an indie rock and power pop band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 1994. The band is known for their catchy, upbeat sound and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Rhode Island! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!