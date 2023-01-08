5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Massachusetts!

American Hi-Fi

American Hi-Fi is a pop rock band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 1998. The band is known for their catchy, upbeat sound and has released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career.

Boys Like Girls

Boys Like Girls is a pop rock band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 2005. The band consists of vocalist Martin Johnson, guitarists Paul DiGiovanni and John Keefe, bassist Bryan Donahue, and drummer Morgan Dorr. They are known for their catchy, radio-friendly sound and have released several albums and singles over the course of their career.

Staind

Staind is a nu metal and alternative metal band from Springfield, Massachusetts, formed in 1995. The band is known for their heavy, guitar-driven sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and has released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career.

Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills is a metalcore and horror punk band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 2001. The band is known for their aggressive sound and horror-themed lyrics, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Dream Theater

Dream Theater is a progressive metal band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 1985. The band is known for their technical proficiency and complex song structures, and has released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Massachusetts! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!