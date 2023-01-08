5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Michigan

Michigan is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Michigan!

I Prevail

I Prevail is a metalcore band from Detroit, Michigan, formed in 2014. The band consists of vocalist Brian Burkheiser, guitarist Steve Menoian, bassist Dylan Bowman, and drummer Lee Runestad. They are known for their aggressive sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Heart vs. Mind" was released in 2014 and featured the hit single "Blank Space," which gained widespread popularity on YouTube. Their second album "Lifelines" was released in 2016 and featured the hit single "Scars."

I See Stars

I See Stars is an electronicore and post-hardcore band from Warren, Michigan, formed in 2006. The band consists of vocalist Devin Oliver, guitarists Brent Allen and Andrew Oliver, bassist Jeff Valentine, and drummer Daniel Valentine. They are known for their blend of electronic and heavy music, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "3D" was released in 2010 and featured the hit single "Filth Friends Unite." Their second album "Digital Renegade" was released in 2012 and featured the hit single "Electric Forest."

Pop Evil

Pop Evil is a hard rock and heavy metal band from Grand Rapids, Michigan, formed in 2001. The band consists of vocalist Leigh Kakaty, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, bassist Matt DiRito, and drummer Chachi Riot. They are known for their energetic live performances and catchy, radio-friendly sound, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Lipstick on the Mirror" was released in 2008 and featured the hit single "Somebody Like You." Their fifth album "Up" was released in 2016 and featured the hit single "Waking Lions."

La Dispute

La Dispute is a post-hardcore band from Grand Rapids, Michigan, formed in 2004. The band consists of vocalist Jordan Dreyer, guitarists Chad Sterenberg and Kevin Whittemore, bassist Adam Vass, and drummer Brad Vander Lugt. They are known for their emotionally charged lyrics and experimental approach to music, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Somewhere at the Bottom of the River Between Vega and Altair" was released in 2008 and featured the hit single "Such Small Hands."

Mustard Plug

Mustard Plug is a ska punk and third wave ska band from Grand Rapids, Michigan, formed in 1991. The band consists of vocalist Dave Kirchgessner, saxophonist Colin Clive, trombonist Rick Johnson, guitarist Jim Hofer, bassist Brandon Jenison, and drummer Nate Cohn. They are known for their energetic live performances and catchy, upbeat sound, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Skapocalypse Now!" was released in 1992 and featured the hit single "You." Their most recent album "Can't Contain It" was released in 2015 and featured the single "Everything Must Go."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Michigan! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!