5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!

Ben Folds Five

Ben Folds Five is a rock band from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, formed in 1993. The band consists of vocalist and pianist Ben Folds, drummer Darren Jessee, and bassist Robert Sledge. They are known for their catchy, piano-driven sound and witty lyrics, and have released several successful albums and singles over the course of their career. Their debut album "Ben Folds Five" was released in 1995 and featured the hit single "Underground."

Rookie of the Year

Rookie of the Year is an indie rock and power pop band from Charlotte, North Carolina, formed in 2001. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Ryan Dunson, bassist Tyler Lloyd, and drummer Ben Davis. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and introspective lyrics, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Rookie of the Year" was released in 2003 and featured the hit single "The Goodnight Moon."

Between the Buried and Me

Between the Buried and Me is a progressive metal and metalcore band from Raleigh, North Carolina, formed in 2000. The band consists of vocalist Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr., guitarists Paul Waggoner and Dustie Waring, bassist Dan Briggs, and drummer Blake Richardson. They are known for their technical proficiency and complex song structures, and have released several successful albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Between the Buried and Me" was released in 2002 and featured the hit single "Mordecai."

Jonas Sees in Color

Jonas Sees in Color is an indie rock and power pop band from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, formed in 2010. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Jonas David, bassist Justin David, and drummer Matt David. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and introspective lyrics, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Preacher Stone

Preacher Stone is a southern rock and blues rock band from Charlotte, North Carolina, formed in 2007. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Jeff, bassist Tom, and drummer Chris. They are known for their energetic live performances and rootsy, bluesy sound, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career. Their debut album "Preacher Stone" was released in 2008 and featured the hit single "Never Gonna Change."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from North Carolina! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!