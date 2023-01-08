5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Hampshire!

Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne is a singer-songwriter from Nashua, New Hampshire. He is known for his soulful, folksy sound and introspective lyrics, and has released several critically acclaimed albums over the course of his career.

And Then There Were None

And Then There Were None is a metalcore band from Nashua, New Hampshire, formed in 2005. The band is known for their aggressive sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and has released several EPs and full-length albums over the course of their career.

Our Last Night

Our Last Night is a post-hardcore and metalcore band from Hollis, New Hampshire, formed in 2004. The band consists of vocalist Trevor Wentworth, guitarists Matt Wentworth and Alex "Woody" Woodrow, bassist Tim Molloy, and drummer Matt Douglas. They are known for their heavy sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

The Bruisers

The Bruisers is a street punk and Oi! band from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, formed in 1989. The band is known for their energetic live performances and politically charged lyrics, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Ronnie James Dio

Ronnie James Dio was a heavy metal singer and songwriter from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He was known for his powerful voice and his work with several influential metal bands, including Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell. Dio released numerous albums over the course of his career and is considered a pioneer of heavy metal music.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from New Hampshire! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!