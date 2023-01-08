5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Delaware

Delaware is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Delaware!

Bob Marley

Bob Marley was a reggae singer and songwriter from Jamaica who became very popular worldwide. He is considered one of the pioneers of reggae music and is known for his positive messages and spiritual themes in his music. Marley's best known songs include "One Love," "Redemption Song," and "No Woman No Cry." Bob Marley lived in Delaware for a brief period.

Boysetsfire

Boysetsfire is a post-hardcore and punk rock band from Newark, Delaware, formed in 1993. The band is known for their politically charged lyrics and energetic live performances, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

The Spinto Band

The Spinto Band is an indie rock band from Newark, Delaware, formed in 1995. The band is known for their catchy, melodic sound and upbeat lyrics, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Smashing Orange

Smashing Orange is an alternative rock band from Wilmington, Delaware, formed in 1991. The band is known for their melodic sound and introspective lyrics, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Spindrift

Spindrift is a psychedelic rock band from Wilmington, Delaware, formed in 2005. The band is known for their experimental, improvisational sound and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Delaware! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!