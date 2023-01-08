5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Maine

Maine is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Maine!

Phantom Buffalo

Phantom Buffalo is an indie rock band from Portland, Maine, formed in 2006. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Taschen Benevento, bassist and vocalist Tom Fihe, and drummer and vocalist Scott McLaughlin. They are known for their catchy, melodic sound and introspective lyrics, and have released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Sparks the Rescue

Sparks the Rescue is a pop punk and emo band from Portland, Maine, formed in 2006. The band consists of vocalist Alex Roy, guitarists Dylan DiProspero and Matt Roy, bassist Andy McCracken, and drummer Pat Bellerose. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several EPs and full-length albums.

Cruel Hand

Cruel Hand is a hardcore punk band from Portland, Maine, formed in 2006. The band is known for their fast, aggressive sound and socially conscious lyrics, and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

Big Blood

Big Blood is a psychedelic rock and experimental music group from Portland, Maine, formed in 2003. The band is known for their experimental, improvisational sound and has released several albums and EPs over the course of their career.

As Fast As

As Fast As is a pop punk and emo band from Portland, Maine, formed in 2007. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released several EPs and full-length albums.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Maine! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!