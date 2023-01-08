5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From West Virginia

West Virginiais home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from West Virginia!

Karma to Burn

Karma to Burn is a stoner rock and instrumental rock band from Morgantown, West Virginia, formed in 1994. The band is known for their heavy, guitar-driven sound and their lack of a traditional vocalist. Karma to Burn has released several albums over the course of their career and has toured internationally.

A Story Told

A Story Told is a pop punk band from Huntington, West Virginia, formed in 2010. The band consists of vocalist and bassist Jake Duval, guitarists Alex Duval and Tyler Fiddler, and drummer Dylan Duval. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and energetic live performances, and have released several EPs and a full-length album.

Zao

Zao is a metalcore band from Parkersburg, West Virginia, formed in 1993. The band is known for their heavy sound and socially conscious lyrics, and has released numerous albums over the course of their career.

Rozwell Kid

Rozwell Kid is an indie rock and power pop band from Charles Town, West Virginia, formed in 2010. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Jordan Hudkins, bassist Devon McClive, drummer Adam Meisterhans, and guitarist Tyler Scheiber. They are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and have released several albums and EPs.

Scenes from a Movie

Scenes from a Movie is an alternative rock band from Charleston, West Virginia, formed in 2004. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Andy Dallos, bassist Matt Haskins, and drummer Joe Whitlow. They are known for their melodic sound and introspective lyrics, and have released several EPs and a full-length album.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from West Virginia! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!