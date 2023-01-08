5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Virginia

Virginia is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Virginia!

Parachute

Parachute is an American rock band from Charlottesville, Virginia, formed in 2006. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Will Anderson, bassist and backing vocalist Kit French, and drummer Johnny Stubblefield. They are known for their pop rock sound and hit songs like "She Is Love" and "Kiss Me Slowly."

GWAR

GWAR is a heavy metal and punk rock band formed in Richmond, Virginia in 1984. The band is known for their outrageous costumes and stage performances, which often include explicit themes and graphic violence. GWAR's music is a mix of thrash and death metal, with lyrics that often satirize politics and current events.

Lamb of God

Lamb of God is a groove metal band from Richmond, Virginia, formed in 1994. The band consists of vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell, and drummer Chris Adler. Lamb of God is known for their aggressive sound and socially conscious lyrics, and have released numerous albums over the course of their career.

Artful Dodger

Artful Dodger is an electronic music duo from Norfolk, Virginia, consisting of DJs Mark Quark and Pete Smith. They are known for their mix of UK garage and house music, and have released several successful singles and albums over the years.

Bad Omens

Bad Omens is a metalcore band from Richmond, Virginia, formed in 2015. The band consists of vocalist Noah Sebastian, guitarists Nicholas Ruffilo and Vincent Riquier, bassist Nicholas Steele, and drummer Joakim "Jolly" Karlsson. They are known for their hard-hitting sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and have released two full-length albums to date.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Virginia! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!