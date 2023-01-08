5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Maryland

Ted Rivers

Maryland is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Maryland!

All Time Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6RcG_0k7aspMs00
Photo byLaquena at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Formed in 2003, All Time Low is a pop punk band consisting of Alex Gaskarth (vocals, guitar), Jack Barakat (guitar), Zack Merrick (bass), and Rian Dawson (drums). They have released eight studio albums and are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and energetic live performances. Some of their most popular songs include "Dear Maria, Count Me In," "Weightless," and "I Feel Like Dancin'."

Future Islands

Formed in 2006, Future Islands is a synthpop band consisting of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), William Cashion (guitar, bass), and Gerrit Welmers (keyboards). They have released six studio albums and are known for their emotive, introspective lyrics and their energetic live performances. Some of their most popular songs include "Seasons (Waiting on You)," "Long Flight," and "Balance."

Good Charlotte

Formed in 1996, Good Charlotte is a pop punk band consisting of Joel and Benji Madden (vocals, guitar), Billy Martin (guitar), Paul Thomas (bass), and Dean Butterworth (drums). They have released seven studio albums and are known for their catchy, upbeat sound and their energetic live performances. Some of their most popular songs include "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," "Girls & Boys," and "I Just Wanna Live."

Periphery

Formed in 2005, Periphery is a progressive metal band consisting of Misha Mansoor (guitar), Jake Bowen (guitar), Mark Holcomb (guitar), Spencer Sotelo (vocals), Adam "Nolly" Getgood (bass), and Matt Halpern (drums). They have released seven studio albums and are known for their complex, technical sound and their use of djent, a percussive, high-gain guitar technique. Some of their most popular songs include "Ragnarok," "The Bad Thing," and "Garden in the Bones."

Turnstile

Formed in 2010, Turnstile is a punk band consisting of Brendan Yates (vocals), Franz Lyons (guitar), Brendan "Bones" Yates (guitar), Dan Lizardo (bass), and Tony Foresta (drums). They have released four studio albums and are known for their energetic, high-energy sound and their fusion of punk and hardcore influences. Some of their most popular songs include "Real Thing," "Moon," and "Time & Space."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Maryland! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!

