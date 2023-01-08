5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New York

New York is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New York!

MisterWives

Formed in 2012, MisterWives is an indie pop band consisting of Mandy Lee (vocals), William Hehir (bass), Marc Campbell (guitar), Etienne Bowler (drums), and Jesse Blum (keys, trumpet). They have released two studio albums and are known for their energetic, upbeat sound and catchy, danceable songs. Some of their most popular songs include "Our Own House," "Reflections," and "Machines."

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Formed in 2000, Yeah Yeah Yeahs is an indie rock band consisting of Karen O (vocals), Nick Zinner (guitar), and Brian Chase (drums). They have released four studio albums and are known for their eclectic sound, which incorporates elements of punk, art rock, and dance music, and their energetic live performances. Some of their most popular songs include "Maps," "Heads Will Roll," and "Zero."

Gogol Bordello

Formed in 1999, Gogol Bordello is a gypsy punk band consisting of Eugene Hütz (vocals, guitar), Sergey Ryabtsev (violin), Pasha Newmer (accordion), Thomas "Tommy T" Gobena (bass), and Alfredo Ortiz (drums). They have released eight studio albums and are known for their high-energy sound and their fusion of punk, folk, and world music influences. Some of their most popular songs include "Start Wearing Purple," "Wonderlust King," and "American Wedding."

Vampire Weekend

Formed in 2006, Vampire Weekend is an indie rock band consisting of Ezra Koenig (vocals, guitar), Chris Baio (bass), Rostam Batmanglij (keyboards, guitar), and Chris Tomson (drums). They have released four studio albums and are known for their catchy, melodic sound and their blend of indie rock, pop, and world music influences. Some of their most popular songs include "A-Punk," "Oxford Comma," and "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa."

Spin Doctors

Formed in 1988, Spin Doctors is a rock band consisting of Chris Barron (vocals), Eric Schenkman (guitar), Aaron Comess (drums), and Mark White (bass). They have released seven studio albums and are known for their bluesy, jam-style sound and their hit song "Two Princes." Other popular songs include "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" and "Jimmy Olsen's Blues."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from New York! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!