5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Jersey

Ted Rivers

New Jersey is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Jersey!

The Gaslight Anthem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuAUg_0k7akqOZ00
Photo bytkaravou from Montreal, Canada, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Formed in 2006, The Gaslight Anthem is a punk rock band consisting of Brian Fallon (vocals, guitar), Alex Rosamilia (guitar), Alex Levine (bass), and Benny Horowitz (drums). They have released seven studio albums and have gained a loyal following with their energetic live performances and introspective lyrics. Some of their most popular songs include "The '59 Sound," "Handwritten," and "American Slang."

My Chemical Romance

Formed in 2001, My Chemical Romance is an emo/pop punk band consisting of Gerard Way (vocals), Ray Toro (guitar), Mikey Way (bass), and Frank Iero (guitar). They released four studio albums and gained a large following with their emotive, theatrical sound and elaborate live performances. Some of their most popular songs include "Welcome to the Black Parade," "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," and "Helena."

Skid Row

Formed in 1986, Skid Row is a hard rock/glam metal band consisting of Sebastian Bach (vocals), Dave "Snake" Sabo (guitar), Rachel Bolan (bass), Scotti Hill (guitar), and Rob Hammersmith (drums). They have released seven studio albums and are known for their energetic sound and catchy guitar riffs. Some of their most popular songs include "Youth Gone Wild," "I Remember You," and "18 and Life."

Kool & the Gang

Formed in 1964, Kool & the Gang is a funk and R&B band consisting of Robert "Kool" Bell (bass), Ronald Bell (saxophone), George Brown (drums), Dennis "D.T." Thomas (saxophone), and James "J.T." Taylor (vocals). They have released more than 20 studio albums and are known for their upbeat, danceable music and their hit songs "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie," and "Ladies' Night."

The Bouncing Souls

Formed in 1989, The Bouncing Souls are a punk rock band consisting of Greg Attonito (vocals, guitar), Pete Steinkopf (guitar), Bryan Kienlen (bass), and Michael McDermott (drums). They have released 11 studio albums and are known for their energetic, upbeat sound and catchy, melodic songs. Some of their most popular songs include "Lean on Sheena," "Hopeless Romantic," and "True Believers."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from New Jersey! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!

