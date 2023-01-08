5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Ohio

Ted Rivers

Ohio is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Ohio!

Twenty One Pilots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gQHB_0k7ahEOw00
Photo byaliina s., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Formed in 2009, Twenty One Pilots is a alt rock duo consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun. They have released six studio albums and have won a number of awards, including two Grammy Awards. Some of their most popular songs include "Stressed Out," "Ride," and "Heathens."

Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, is a rapper and singer who first gained popularity in 2017 with the release of his debut mixtape, "A Love Letter to You." He has since released several more mixtapes and studio albums, and has worked with artists such as Travis Scott and The Weeknd. Some of his most popular songs include "Love Scars," "Topanga," and "Death."

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is a rapper and singer who first gained popularity in the late 2000s with the release of his debut mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi." He has since released several more mixtapes and studio albums, and has worked with artists such as Kanye West and Travis Scott. Some of his most popular songs include "Day 'n' Nite," "Pursuit of Happiness," and "Erase Me."

Cloud Nothings

Formed in 2009, Cloud Nothings is an indie rock band consisting of Dylan Baldi (vocals, guitar), TJ Duke (bass), Chris Brown (drums), and Jayson Gerycz (drums). They have released eight studio albums and have been praised for their energetic live performances. Some of their most popular songs include "I'm Not Part of Me," "Psychic Trauma," and "Stay Useless."

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl is a musician, singer, and songwriter who is best known as the drummer and frontman of the rock band Foo Fighters. He is also known for his work as the drummer for the band Nirvana, and has released several solo projects. Some of the Foo Fighters' most popular songs include "Everlong," "My Hero," and "The Pretender."

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Ohio! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!

Comments / 0

Community Policy