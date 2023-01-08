5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Pennsylvania!

Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men is an R&B vocal group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Formed in 1988, the group rose to fame in the 1990s with hit songs like "End of the Road" and "I'll Make Love to You." They have released a number of successful albums and won several awards, including four Grammy Awards.

Halestorm

Halestorm is a hard rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania. Formed in 1997, the group gained popularity in the 2010s with hit songs like "Love Bites (So Do I)" and "I Miss the Misery." They have released several successful albums and won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2013.

Hall & Oates

Hall & Oates is a pop rock duo from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Formed in 1970, the group rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hit songs like "Rich Girl" and "Maneater." They have released a number of successful albums and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bloodhound Gang

Bloodhound Gang is a rock band from Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Formed in 1992, the group gained popularity in the late 1990s with hit songs like "Fire Water Burn" and "The Bad Touch." They have released several successful albums and are known for their humorous and irreverent lyrics.

Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin is a rock band from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Formed in 1998, the group gained popularity in the 2000s with hit songs like "The Diary of Jane" and "Breath." They have released several successful albums and are known for their hard-hitting sound and emotionally charged lyrics.

And there you have it! Five rocking bands and artists from Pennsylvania! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have. Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!