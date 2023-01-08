7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria

Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Peoria.

Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor was a comedian, actor, and writer best known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in films such as "Stir Crazy" and "The Toy." He was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. Pryor was a groundbreaking figure in the world of comedy, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He passed away in 2005 at the age of 65.

Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim is an actress best known for her role as Ellenor Frutt on the TV series "The Practice." She was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to attend New York University. Manheim has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

Dan Fogelberg

Dan Fogelberg was a musician and songwriter best known for his hit songs "Longer" and "Leader of the Band." He was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a career in music. Fogelberg released a number of successful albums, and is known for his folk rock and soft rock style. He passed away in 2007 at the age of 56.

Dan Simmons

Dan Simmons is an author best known for his science fiction and horror novels. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later attended Wabash College. Simmons has written a number of best-selling books, and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work.

Philip José Farmer

Philip José Farmer was an author best known for his science fiction and fantasy novels. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later attended Bradley University. Farmer wrote a number of highly regarded books, and is known for his innovative use of science fiction and fantasy tropes. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 91.

Kate Klise

Kate Klise is an author and illustrator best known for her children's books. She was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later attended the University of Missouri. Klise has written and illustrated a number of successful children's books, and is known for her whimsical style and her ability to create memorable characters.

Tom Irwin

Tom Irwin is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "The Haunting" and "Marley & Me," and in television shows such as "My So-Called Life" and "The Morning Show." He was born in Peoria, Illinois, and later attended Illinois State University. Irwin has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is known for his versatility as an actor. He has received several awards and nominations for his work, and is highly regarded by his peers in the entertainment industry.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Peoria and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

