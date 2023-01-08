6 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Elgin

Elgin might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Elgin.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Elgin.

Bruce Boxleitner

Bruce Boxleitner is an actor best known for his roles in the TV series "Babylon 5" and "How the West Was Won." He was born in Elgin, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Boxleitner has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work.

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan is a comedian, actor, and writer best known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in films such as "17 Again" and "Super Troopers." He was born in Elgin, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to pursue a career in entertainment. Gaffigan has released a number of successful comedy albums, and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed is an actress and singer best known for her role as Jasmine in the Broadway musical "Aladdin." She was born in Elgin, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to attend the Tisch School of the Arts. Reed has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is also known for her work as a stage actress.

Tom Shales

Tom Shales is a television critic and journalist best known for his work as a critic for the Washington Post. He was born in Elgin, Illinois, and later moved to Washington, D.C. to attend American University. Shales has written extensively about television and popular culture, and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work.

Nina Burleigh

Nina Burleigh is a journalist and author best known for her work as a correspondent for Time magazine. She was born in Elgin, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to attend Columbia University. Burleigh has written extensively about politics and current affairs, and is the author of several books.

Paul Flory

Paul Flory is a scientist and Nobel laureate best known for his work in polymer chemistry. He was born in Sterling, Illinois, but later moved to Elgin, Illinois, where he attended Elgin Academy. Flory received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1974 for his work on the theory of polymer chains, and is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern polymer science. He passed away in 1985 at the age of 81.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Elgin and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!