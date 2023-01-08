Springfield, IL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Ted Rivers

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Springfield.

Cecily Strong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Y9CL_0k6zfayk00
Photo byJfgoucher, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Cecily Strong is an actress and comedian best known for her work on the TV series "Saturday Night Live." She was born and raised in Springfield, Illinois, and later moved to Chicago to attend the Second City Training Center. Strong has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is known for her comedic skills and her ability to improvise.

Morris Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQryO_0k6zfayk00
Photo byKingkongphoto & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia

Morris Day is a musician and actor best known as the lead singer of the band The Time. He was born and raised in Springfield, Illinois, and later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to pursue a career in music. Day has released a number of successful albums, and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Sarah Danielle Madison

Sarah Danielle Madison is an actress best known for her role as Lila West on the TV series "Dexter." She was born in Springfield, Illinois, but later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Madison has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

Brendon Small

Brendon Small is a comedian, actor, and musician best known as the creator of the animated TV series "Metalocalypse." He was born and raised in Springfield, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. Small has released a number of successful albums, and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Bobby McFerrin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRo2h_0k6zfayk00
Photo bySteve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Bobby McFerrin is a musician and conductor best known for his hit song "Don't Worry, Be Happy." He was born in Manhattan, New York, but later moved to Springfield, Illinois, where he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. McFerrin has released a number of successful albums, and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. He is known for his unique vocal style and his ability to sing in a variety of different styles.

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala is a professional basketball player currently playing for the Miami Heat. He was born and raised in Springfield, Illinois, and later attended the University of Arizona. Iguodala has played for several teams in the NBA, and is a six-time NBA All-Star. He has also won an Olympic gold medal and three NBA championships, and is known for his defensive skills and versatility on the court.

Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States, serving from 1861 to 1865. He was born in Hodgenville, Kentucky, but later moved to Springfield, Illinois, where he practiced law and became involved in politics. Lincoln is widely regarded as one of the greatest presidents in American history, and is remembered for his leadership during the American Civil War and his efforts to end slavery in the United States. He was assassinated in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth, a Confederate sympathizer, and his death was a significant moment in American history. Lincoln's legacy is honored through various memorials, including the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Springfield and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

