7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford

Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Rockford.

Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero is a comedian and actress best known for her roles in the TV series "Another Period" and "Burning Love." She was born in Rockford, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. Leggero has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

Anthony Tyler Quinn

Anthony Tyler Quinn is an actor best known for his roles in the TV series "The Young and the Restless" and "Boy Meets World." He was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Quinn has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work.

Stephen Wallem

Stephen Wallem is an actor and musician best known for his role as Thor Lundgren on the TV series "Nurse Jackie." He was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to attend the Juilliard School. Wallem has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is also known for his work as a stage actor.

Aidan Quinn

Aidan Quinn is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Ethan Frome." He was born in Rockford, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to attend the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. Quinn has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work.

Joseph Mantello

Joseph Mantello is a director and actor best known for his work on Broadway. He was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, and later moved to New York City to attend the Juilliard School. Mantello has directed a number of successful plays, and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. He is a Tony Award winner and has received numerous other awards and accolades for his work.

Heather Nauert

Heather Nauert is a journalist and television news anchor best known for her work as a correspondent for Fox News. She was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, and later attended Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C. Nauert has covered a number of major news events, and has received several awards and accolades for her work. She is currently a news anchor for ABC News.

Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson is an actress and singer best known for her role as the voice of Ariel in the Disney film "The Little Mermaid." She was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, and later attended Illinois Wesleyan University. Benson has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is also known for her work as a stage actress. She has received numerous awards and accolades for her work, including a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway musical "The Little Mermaid." Benson is also known for her roles in films such as "Toy Story 2" and "Toy Story 3," in which she provided the voice of Barbie.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Rockford and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

