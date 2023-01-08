7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Naperville

Naperville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Naperville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Naperville.

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk is an actor, comedian, and writer best known for his work on the TV series "Mr. Show with Bob and David" and "Breaking Bad." He was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Odenkirk has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, and is known for his writing skills and his ability to portray complex, nuanced characters.

Chris Redd

Chris Redd is an actor, comedian, and rapper best known for his work on the TV series "Saturday Night Live." He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, but later moved to Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Redd has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is known for his comedic skills and his ability to improvise.

Paul Brittain

Paul Brittain is an actor and comedian best known for his work on the TV series "Saturday Night Live." He was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, and later moved to Chicago to attend the Second City Training Center. Brittain has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is known for his comedic skills and his ability to improvise.

Marisol Nichols

Marisol Nichols is an actress best known for her roles in the TV series "24" and "Riverdale." She was born in Chicago, Illinois, but later moved to Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Nichols has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

Danielle Panabaker

Danielle Panabaker is an actress best known for her roles in the TV series "Necessary Roughness" and "The Flash." She was born in Augusta, Georgia, but later moved to Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Panabaker has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

David Eigenberg

Photo by Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

David Eigenberg is an actor best known for his role as Steve Brady on the TV series "Sex and the City." He was born in Manhasset, New York, but later moved to Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Eigenberg has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work. He is also known for his philanthropic work and his involvement in charitable organizations.

Dave Allen

Dave Allen is an actor best known for his role as Mr. Kwest on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." He was born and raised in Napierville, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Allen has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and accolades for his work. He is also known for his philanthropic work and his involvement in charitable organizations. Allen is currently alive and continues to work in the entertainment industry.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Naperville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

