7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Joliet

Joliet might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Joliet.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Joliet.

Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar is an actress best known for her roles in the TV series "The League" and "True Blood." She was born in Joliet, Illinois, but later moved to the Washington, D.C. area with her family. Gavankar has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

Andy Dick

Andy Dick is a comedian, actor, and musician best known for his work on the TV series "NewsRadio" and "The Ben Stiller Show." He was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. Dick has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is known for his irreverent sense of humor and his energetic stage presence.

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp is an actor best known for his role as Mark Cohen in the Broadway musical "Rent." He was born in Joliet, Illinois, but later moved to Joliet Township, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Rapp has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work. He is also known for his activism, particularly his work to promote LGBT rights.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is an actress and comedian best known for her roles in films such as "Bridesmaids," "The Heat," and "Spy." She was born and raised in Plainfield, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. McCarthy has received numerous awards and accolades for her acting, and is known for her ability to portray a wide range of characters

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is an actor best known for his role as Ron Swanson on the TV series "Parks and Recreation." He was born in Joliet, Illinois, and later moved to Chicago to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Offerman has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and is known for his dry wit and his ability to portray likable, down-to-earth characters.

John Beck

John Beck is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "The Big Bus" and "Rollercoaster." He was born in Joliet, Illinois, and later moved to California to pursue a career in acting. Beck has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work.

Tyler Christopher

Tyler Christopher is an actor best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on the soap opera "General Hospital." He was born in Joliet, Illinois, and later moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. Christopher has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work. He is also known for his philanthropic work and his involvement in charitable organizations.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Joliet and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!