7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora

Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Aurora.

John Barrowman

John Barrowman is an actor, singer, and presenter best known for his roles in the TV series "Doctor Who" and "Torchwood." He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but grew up in Aurora, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Barrowman has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has released several albums. He is known for his energetic and outgoing personality and his versatility as a performer.

Andrea Evans

Andrea Evans is an actress best known for her roles on the soap operas "The Young and the Restless" and "One Life to Live." She was born in Aurora, Illinois and later moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. Evans has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her work.

Stana Katic

Stana Katic is an actress best known for her role as Kate Beckett on the TV series "Castle." She was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, but grew up in Aurora, Illinois. Katic has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her acting.

Paul Scheuring

Paul Scheuring is a television writer and producer best known as the creator of the TV series "Prison Break." He was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois, and later attended the University of Iowa. Scheuring has written and produced a number of successful TV shows, and is known for his ability to create complex, suspenseful storylines.

Tom Skilling

Tom Skilling is a meteorologist and television presenter best known for his work on the TV station WGN-TV in Chicago, Illinois. He was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois, and later attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Skilling is known for his accurate and detailed weather forecasts, and has won several awards for his work.

Elizabeth Linington

Elizabeth Linington was a mystery novelist who wrote under the pen name Dell Shannon. She was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois, and later moved to California. Linington wrote over 50 novels during her career, and was known for her well-plotted, suspenseful stories.

Randy Shilts

Randy Shilts was a journalist and author best known for his work as a reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle and for his book "And the Band Played On," which chronicles the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. He was born in Davenport, Iowa, but grew up in Aurora, Illinois. Shilts was known for his investigative journalism and his ability to tell important, complex stories in a compelling way.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Aurora and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!