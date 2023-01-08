Chicago, IL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chicago

Ted Rivers

Chicago might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chicago.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Chicago.

Gillian Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GIZR_0k6zD7sA00
Photo byCLOKY, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Gillian Anderson is an actress best known for her role as Agent Dana Scully on the TV series "The X-Files." She was born in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to London, England with her family. Anderson has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received numerous awards and nominations for her acting.

Jenny McCarthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeMek_0k6zD7sA00
Photo byMichael Dorausch, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jenny McCarthy is an actress, comedian, and television host who is best known for her roles on the TV series "Singled Out" and "The View." She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. McCarthy has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has written several books.

Bill Murray

Bill Murray is an actor, comedian, and writer best known for his work in films such as "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation." He was born and raised in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Murray has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, and is known for his versatility and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is an actress, comedian, and writer best known for her work on the TV series "Saturday Night Live" and "Parks and Recreation." She was born in Newton, Massachusetts, but grew up in Burlington, Massachusetts, which is a suburb of Boston. Poehler has received numerous awards and accolades for her work, and is known for her comedic skills and her ability to improvise.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey is an actress, comedian, and writer best known for her work on the TV series "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock." She was born and raised in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. Fey has received numerous awards and accolades for her work, and is known for her sharp wit and her ability to write clever, satirical humor.

Robin Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBaR0_0k6zD7sA00
Photo byEva Rinaldi , CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Robin Williams was an actor and comedian who was best known for his roles in films such as "Dead Poets Society," "Good Will Hunting," and "Mrs. Doubtfire." He was born in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to California to pursue a career in acting. Williams was a highly talented performer known for his improv skills and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. He received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Good Will Hunting." Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63.

John Cusack

John Cusack is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Say Anything," "High Fidelity," and "Grosse Pointe Blank." He was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Cusack has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his acting. He is known for his versatility and his ability to portray complex, nuanced characters.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Chicago and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

