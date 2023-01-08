7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Illinois

Ted Rivers

Illinois might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Illinois.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Illinois.

Jennifer Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuC2f_0k6z73wh00
Photo byvagueonthehow from Tadcaster, York, England, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Morrison is an actress best known for her role as Dr. Allison Cameron on the TV series "House." She was born in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to Arlington Heights, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Morrison has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for her acting.

Betty White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2Hu0_0k6z73wh00
Photo byDavid Shankbone, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Betty White is an actress and comedian who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. She is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls," and has received numerous awards and accolades for her work. White was born in Oak Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Bill Murray

Bill Murray is an actor, comedian, and writer best known for his work in films such as "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation." He was born and raised in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Murray has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, and is known for his versatility and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and "The Fugitive." He was born in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to California to pursue a career in acting. Ford has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, and is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

Ludacris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6TSt_0k6z73wh00
Photo byEva Rinaldi , CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ludacris is a rapper and actor best known for his work in the music industry and his roles in films such as "Crash" and "Fast & Furious 6." He was born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, and later moved to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a career in music. Ludacris has released a number of successful albums and singles, and has won several awards for his music. He is also known for his philanthropic work and his involvement in charitable organizations.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is an actress and comedian best known for her roles in films such as "Bridesmaids," "The Heat," and "Spy." She was born and raised in Plainfield, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. McCarthy has received numerous awards and accolades for her acting, and is known for her ability to portray a wide range of characters and for her comedic timing.

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk is an actor, comedian, and writer best known for his work on the TV series "Mr. Show with Bob and David" and "Breaking Bad." He was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Odenkirk has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, and is known for his writing skills and his ability to portray complex, nuanced characters.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Illinois and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

