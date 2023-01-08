7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Milwaukee

Milwaukee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Milwaukee.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Milwaukee.

Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon is a writer and producer who has worked on a number of successful TV shows, including "Community," "Rick and Morty," and "The Sarah Silverman Program." He is known for his unconventional storytelling style and his use of humor to address social and political issues. Harmon has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program for "Rick and Morty."

Les Paul

Les Paul was a musician and inventor who is credited with developing the solid body electric guitar and popularizing the use of multi-track recording in music. He was a pioneer of the electric guitar and his innovations have had a lasting impact on the music industry. Paul was also a skilled jazz and country guitarist and worked with a number of famous musicians over the course of his career. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Amy Pietz

Amy Pietz is an actress who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. She is best known for her roles in the TV series "Caroline in the City," "The Nine Lives of Chloe King," and "Aliens in America." Pietz has received several awards and nominations for her acting, including a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Caroline in the City."

Jane Kaczmarek

Jane Kaczmarek is an actress who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. She is best known for her role as Lois on the TV series "Malcolm in the Middle," for which she received seven Emmy Award nominations. Kaczmarek has also appeared in films such as "What Women Want" and "Leatherheads," and has appeared on Broadway in productions of "Lost in Yonkers" and "The Sisters Rosensweig."

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel is the stage name of Brian Michael Firkus, a drag queen, singer-songwriter, and television personality. They are best known for their work on the TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Trixie & Katya Show," and have released several successful albums as a recording artist. Trixie Mattel has also performed at a number of music festivals and concerts, and has won several awards for their work in the drag industry.

Chris Gardner

Chris Gardner is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker who is best known for his memoir "The Pursuit of Happyness," which tells the story of his journey from homelessness to success as a stockbroker. The book was adapted into a film of the same name starring Will Smith. Gardner has since written several other books and has worked as a motivational speaker, sharing his story and offering advice to others on how to overcome challenges and achieve success.

Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle is an actress and former professional wrestler who is best known for her work with WWE. She began her career as a model and later became a professional wrestler, using the ring name Candice Michelle. Michelle was a successful wrestler and was the first woman to win the WWE Women's Championship. She has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has worked as a spokesperson for a number of companies.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Milwaukee and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!