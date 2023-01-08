7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Madison

Madison might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Madison.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Madison.

Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy is a rapper and producer who is known for his humorous lyrics and catchy beats. He has released a number of successful singles and albums, and has toured with a number of popular artists. Yung Gravy has also appeared in a number of music videos and has a large following on social media.

Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall is a filmmaker and choreographer known for directing films such as "Chicago," "Memoirs of a Geisha," and "Into the Woods." He was born in Madison, Wisconsin.

Andrea Anders

Andrea Anders is an actress best known for her roles in the TV series "Joey," "Better Off Ted," and "The Class." She has also appeared in films such as "The Wedding Bells" and "The Street." Anders has received several awards and nominations for her acting, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Joey."

Marc Webb

Marc Webb is a filmmaker who has directed a number of successful movies, including "500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and "Gifted." He has also directed music videos and commercials, and has received several awards and nominations for his work. Webb is known for his unique visual style and his ability to create emotionally powerful stories.

Chris Noth

Chris Noth is an actor who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. He is best known for his roles as Detective Mike Logan on "Law & Order," Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," and Peter Florrick on "The Good Wife." Noth has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Good Wife."

Chris Farley

Chris Farley was a comedian and actor who rose to fame as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. He was known for his energetic and physical comedy style, and appeared in a number of films such as "Tommy Boy," "Black Sheep," and "Beverly Hills Ninja." Farley died in 1997 at the age of 33.

Tyne Daly

Tyne Daly is an actress who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. She is best known for her roles as Mary Beth Lacey in the TV series "Cagney & Lacey" and as Judge Amy Gray in "Judging Amy." Daly has received numerous awards and nominations for her acting, including six Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Madison and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!