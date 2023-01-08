7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wisconsin

Ted Rivers

Wisconsin might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wisconsin.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Wisconsin.

Willem Dafoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecYWE_0k6w79Es00
Photo bySasha Kargaltsev, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Willem Dafoe is an actor who has appeared in more than 100 films and television shows. He has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film "Platoon." Dafoe has also appeared in a number of stage productions and is known for his versatility as an actor.

Zack Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQlnK_0k6w79Es00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Zack Snyder is a filmmaker who has directed a number of successful movies, including "Dawn of the Dead," "300," "Watchmen," and "Man of Steel." He has also directed a number of commercials and music videos. Snyder is known for his distinctive visual style and his ability to bring complex, graphic novel-inspired stories to the big screen.

Chris Farley

Chris Farley was a comedian and actor who rose to fame as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. He was known for his energetic and physical comedy style, and appeared in a number of films such as "Tommy Boy," "Black Sheep," and "Beverly Hills Ninja." Farley died in 1997 at the age of 33.

Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall is a filmmaker and choreographer who has directed and choreographed a number of successful films and stage productions. He is best known for his work on the films "Chicago," "Memoirs of a Geisha," and "Into the Woods," as well as the Broadway productions of "Cabaret" and "Nine." Marshall has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including an Academy Award for Best Director for "Chicago."

Tony Shalhoub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4co8fj_0k6w79Es00
Photo bySusan Ruggles from Milwaukee, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Tony Shalhoub is an actor who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. He is best known for his roles as Adrian Monk in the TV series "Monk" and as Abe Weissman in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Shalhoub has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, including three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel is the stage name of Brian Michael Firkus, a drag queen, singer-songwriter, and television personality. They are best known for their work on the TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Trixie & Katya Show." Trixie Mattel has released several albums and has performed at a number of music festivals and concerts.

Tom Welling

Tom Welling is an actor best known for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series "Smallville." He has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The Fog," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "Graceland." Welling has received several awards and nominations for his acting, including a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Wisconsin and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# famous# celebrity

Comments / 35

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
6K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Baltimore, MD

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Unusual Facts About New York

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
Columbus, OH

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
3 comments
Vermont State

5 Unusual Facts About Vermont

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Vermont, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
16 comments
Alabama State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Alabama

Alabama is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Alabama!

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee

Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!

Read full story
7 comments
Kentucky State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Kentucky

Kentucky is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Kentucky!

Read full story
6 comments
Indiana State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana

Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Florida

Florida is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Florida!

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Georgia

Pennsylvania is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Pennsylvania!

Read full story
2 comments

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!

Read full story
13 comments
Louisiana State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.

Read full story
20 comments
Little Rock, AR

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little Rock

Little Rock might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Little Rock.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas

Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.

Read full story
7 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lee's Summit.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy