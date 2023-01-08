7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wisconsin

Wisconsin might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wisconsin.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Wisconsin.

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe is an actor who has appeared in more than 100 films and television shows. He has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film "Platoon." Dafoe has also appeared in a number of stage productions and is known for his versatility as an actor.

Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder is a filmmaker who has directed a number of successful movies, including "Dawn of the Dead," "300," "Watchmen," and "Man of Steel." He has also directed a number of commercials and music videos. Snyder is known for his distinctive visual style and his ability to bring complex, graphic novel-inspired stories to the big screen.

Chris Farley

Chris Farley was a comedian and actor who rose to fame as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. He was known for his energetic and physical comedy style, and appeared in a number of films such as "Tommy Boy," "Black Sheep," and "Beverly Hills Ninja." Farley died in 1997 at the age of 33.

Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall is a filmmaker and choreographer who has directed and choreographed a number of successful films and stage productions. He is best known for his work on the films "Chicago," "Memoirs of a Geisha," and "Into the Woods," as well as the Broadway productions of "Cabaret" and "Nine." Marshall has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including an Academy Award for Best Director for "Chicago."

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub is an actor who has appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. He is best known for his roles as Adrian Monk in the TV series "Monk" and as Abe Weissman in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Shalhoub has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, including three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel is the stage name of Brian Michael Firkus, a drag queen, singer-songwriter, and television personality. They are best known for their work on the TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Trixie & Katya Show." Trixie Mattel has released several albums and has performed at a number of music festivals and concerts.

Tom Welling

Tom Welling is an actor best known for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series "Smallville." He has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The Fog," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "Graceland." Welling has received several awards and nominations for his acting, including a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Wisconsin and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!