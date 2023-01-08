7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay

Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Green Bay.

Joel Hodgson

Joel Hodgson is a comedian, writer, and actor best known as the creator and star of the television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000." He was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, which is about an hour away from Green Bay. Hodgson is known for his dry wit and his ability to create and perform complex comedic sketches.

Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for directing films such as "Dawn of the Dead," "300," and "Man of Steel." He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and later moved to Riverside, Connecticut. Snyder is known for his distinctive visual style and his ability to bring complex, graphic novel-inspired stories to the big screen. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Action Movie for "300."

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub is an actor best known for his roles in the TV series "Monk" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," as well as films such as "Big Night" and "Spy Kids." He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and later moved to New York to attend college at the Yale School of Drama. Shalhoub has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, including three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Mona Simpson

Mona Simpson is an author and professor best known for her novels "Anywhere But Here" and "The Lost Father." She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and later moved to Los Angeles, California. Simpson has received critical acclaim for her writing and has won several awards, including a PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction and a Whiting Award. In addition to her writing, Simpson has also taught literature and creative writing at a number of universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of California, Berkeley.

Dave Pirner

Dave Pirner is a musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Soul Asylum. He was born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to attend college. Pirner is known for his distinctive voice and his ability to write catchy, introspective lyrics. Soul Asylum has released a number of successful albums and singles, and has won several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song for "Runaway Train." Pirner has also worked as a producer and has collaborated with a number of other artists.

Paul Gigot

Paul Gigot is an editor and journalist best known as the editor of the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and later attended Dartmouth College. Gigot has worked for The Wall Street Journal for over three decades, and has won a number of awards for his journalism, including a Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing. He is known for his conservative views and his ability to analyze and comment on current events. Gigot has also appeared as a commentator on television news programs and has written several books on political and economic issues.

Jim Knipfel

Jim Knipfel is a writer, journalist, and author best known for his memoir "Slackjaw," which tells the story of his struggles with alcoholism and his eventual recovery. He was born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and later moved to New York City to attend college. Knipfel has written for a number of publications, including The New York Times and The New York Observer, and has also written several novels and other nonfiction books. He is known for his wit, his dark sense of humor, and his ability to turn personal struggles into compelling storytelling.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Green Bay and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

