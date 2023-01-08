7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kenosha

Kenosha might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kenosha.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Kenosha.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "The Kids Are All Right," "Foxcatcher," and "The Avengers." He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and later moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Ruffalo has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Foxcatcher."

Francesco Bilotto

Francesco Bilotto is a television host, interior designer, and author who has appeared on a number of home improvement and design shows. He was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Bilotto is known for his expertise in home design and his ability to create stylish and functional spaces.

Scott Glenn

Scott Glenn is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Right Stuff," and "The Bourne Ultimatum." He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Glenn has received numerous awards and nominations for his acting, and is known for his versatility and his ability to portray complex, nuanced characters.

Orson Welles

Orson Welles was a filmmaker, actor, and writer who is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and later moved to Chicago, Illinois. Welles is best known for his work in the 1930s and 1940s, when he directed and starred in a number of groundbreaking films, including "Citizen Kane," "The Magnificent Ambersons," and "The Lady from Shanghai." He has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, and his films are considered classics of cinema.

Charles Siebert

Charles Siebert is an actor best known for his roles in the TV series "Trapper John, M.D." and "The Love Boat," as well as films such as "The Black Stallion" and "The Elephant Man." He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and later moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. Siebert has received several awards and nominations for his work, and is known for his versatility and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Al Molinaro

Al Molinaro is an actor best known for his role as Al Delvecchio on the TV series "Happy Days" and its spinoff, "Joanie Loves Chachi." He was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Molinaro has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and has received several awards and nominations for his work. He is known for his comedic timing and his ability to bring warmth and humor to his roles.

Don Ameche

Don Ameche was an actor and comedian who was best known for his work in the 1930s and 1940s. He appeared in a number of films, including "The Story of Alexander Graham Bell," "The Road to Singapore," and "The Corsican Brothers." Ameche was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin and later moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. He received numerous awards and accolades for his work, and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Kenosha and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!