7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Memphis

Memphis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Memphis.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Memphis.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale is an American actress and singer who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1989. She is best known for her work as Aria Montgomery on the television show "Pretty Little Liars," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Hale is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin is an American actress who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1978. She is best known for her work as Snow White on the television show "Once Upon a Time," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Goodwin is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is an American actor who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1937. He is best known for his work in films such as "Million Dollar Baby," "Se7en," and "The Shawshank Redemption," and has won numerous awards for his performances. Freeman is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty is an American actress who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1971. She is best known for her work as Brenda Walsh on the television show "Beverly Hills, 90210," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Doherty is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is an American professional wrestler who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1949. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling, and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Flair is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison was an American singer and songwriter who was born in Vernon, Texas in 1936, but grew up in Wink, Texas and later lived in Nashville, Tennessee. He is best known for his work as a solo artist, including his hit singles "Oh, Pretty Woman" and "Crying," and has released a number of successful albums. Orbison is known for his strong vocal abilities and his emotive style of singing, and has a large following among fans of rock and roll and pop music.

Missi Pyle

Missi Pyle is an American actress who was born in Houston, Texas in 1972, but grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. She is best known for her work in films such as "Galaxy Quest," "Big Fish," and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Pyle is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film, television, and theater.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Memphis and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!