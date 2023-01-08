7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville

Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Knoxville.

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is an American filmmaker who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1963. He is best known for his work as a writer and director, including films such as "Pulp Fiction," "Reservoir Dogs," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and has won numerous awards for his work. Tarantino is known for his unique style and his ability to create compelling and thought-provoking stories, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1993. She is best known for her work as a solo artist, including her hit singles "Love Me Like You Mean It" and "Peter Pan," and has released a number of successful albums. Ballerini is known for her strong vocal abilities and her engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of country music.

Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville is an American actor, writer, and producer who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1971. He is best known for his work as a performer on the television show "Jackass," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Knoxville is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his humorous and often outrageous antics, and has a large following among fans of television and entertainment.

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks is an American actress who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1975. She is best known for her work as Joan Holloway on the television show "Mad Men," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Hendricks is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Glenn Jacobs

Glenn Jacobs is an American professional wrestler who was born in Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain in 1967, but grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Jacobs is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

Dale Dickey

Dale Dickey is an American actress who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1961. She is best known for her work in films such as "Winter's Bone," "True Grit," and "Hell or High Water," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Dickey is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film, television, and theater.

Harry Fujiwara

Harry Fujiwara is an American professional wrestler who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1944. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, where he performed under the stage name Mr. Fuji. Fujiwara is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling. He retired from wrestling in 1996 and later served as a road agent for the WWF/WWE.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Knoxville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!