7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga

Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Chattanooga.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor who was born in Washington, D.C. in 1948, but grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is best known for his work in films such as "Pulp Fiction," "Unbreakable," and "The Avengers," and has appeared in more than 150 films throughout his career. Jackson is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan is an American actor and playwright who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1955, but grew up in Chattanooga. He is best known for his work as an actor in television shows such as "Will & Grace" and "The Help," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Jordan is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of television and theater.

Usher Raymond

Usher Raymond is an American singer, songwriter, and actor who was born in Dallas, Texas in 1978, but grew up in Chattanooga. He is best known for his work as a solo artist, including his hit singles "Yeah!" and "OMG," and has released a number of successful albums throughout his career. Usher is known for his strong vocal abilities and his engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop and R&B music.

Lori Petty

Lori Petty is an American actress who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1963. She is best known for her work in films such as "Tank Girl," "A League of Their Own," and "Orange is the New Black," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Petty is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Dennis Haskins

Dennis Haskins is an American actor who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1950. He is best known for his work as Mr. Belding on the television show "Saved by the Bell," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Haskins is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of television and entertainment.

Jarrod Alonge

Jarrod Alonge is an American musician and comedian who was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1992, but grew up in Chattanooga. He is best known for his work as a musician and his comedic videos on YouTube, and has released a number of successful albums and EPs. Alonge is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his music and humor, and has a large following among fans of alternative music and comedy.

Ray Gordy

Ray Gordy is an American professional wrestler who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1979. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Gordy is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling. He retired from wrestling in 2010 and currently works as a road agent for the WWE.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Chattanooga and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!