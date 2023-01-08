Chattanooga, TN

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga

Ted Rivers

Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Chattanooga.

Samuel L. Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtvUd_0k6nnjdn00
Photo byDick Thomas Johnson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor who was born in Washington, D.C. in 1948, but grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is best known for his work in films such as "Pulp Fiction," "Unbreakable," and "The Avengers," and has appeared in more than 150 films throughout his career. Jackson is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Leslie Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Z4jn_0k6nnjdn00
Photo byLibrary of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Leslie Jordan is an American actor and playwright who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1955, but grew up in Chattanooga. He is best known for his work as an actor in television shows such as "Will & Grace" and "The Help," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Jordan is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of television and theater.

Usher Raymond

Usher Raymond is an American singer, songwriter, and actor who was born in Dallas, Texas in 1978, but grew up in Chattanooga. He is best known for his work as a solo artist, including his hit singles "Yeah!" and "OMG," and has released a number of successful albums throughout his career. Usher is known for his strong vocal abilities and his engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop and R&B music.

Lori Petty

Lori Petty is an American actress who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1963. She is best known for her work in films such as "Tank Girl," "A League of Their Own," and "Orange is the New Black," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Petty is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Dennis Haskins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcrk3_0k6nnjdn00
Photo byMethelfilms at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dennis Haskins is an American actor who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1950. He is best known for his work as Mr. Belding on the television show "Saved by the Bell," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Haskins is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of television and entertainment.

Jarrod Alonge

Jarrod Alonge is an American musician and comedian who was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1992, but grew up in Chattanooga. He is best known for his work as a musician and his comedic videos on YouTube, and has released a number of successful albums and EPs. Alonge is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his music and humor, and has a large following among fans of alternative music and comedy.

Ray Gordy

Ray Gordy is an American professional wrestler who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1979. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Gordy is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling. He retired from wrestling in 2010 and currently works as a road agent for the WWE.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Chattanooga and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chattanooga# tennessee# famous# celebrity

Comments / 3

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
6K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Baltimore, MD

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Unusual Facts About New York

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
Columbus, OH

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
3 comments
Vermont State

5 Unusual Facts About Vermont

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Vermont, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:

Read full story
16 comments
Alabama State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Alabama

Alabama is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Alabama!

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee

Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!

Read full story
7 comments
Kentucky State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Kentucky

Kentucky is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Kentucky!

Read full story
6 comments
Indiana State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana

Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Florida

Florida is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Florida!

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Georgia

Pennsylvania is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Pennsylvania!

Read full story
2 comments

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!

Read full story
13 comments
Louisiana State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.

Read full story
20 comments
Little Rock, AR

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little Rock

Little Rock might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Little Rock.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas

Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.

Read full story
7 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lee's Summit.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy