Clarksville, TN

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville

Ted Rivers

Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Clarksville.

Mageina Tovah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lRCP_0k6nhMSm00
Photo byDavid Shankbone , CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Mageina Tovah is an American actress who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1979, but grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee. She is best known for her work in films such as "Uptown Girls" and "Spider-Man 2," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Tovah is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

DJ Pryor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkzPq_0k6nhMSm00
Photo byMogulmode, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

DJ Pryor is an American comedian and actor who was born in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1991. He is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, including his appearances on "Comedy Central Presents" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. Pryor is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his humor, and has a large following among fans of comedy.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was an American musician and songwriter who was born in Seattle, Washington in 1942, but grew up in Clarksville. He is widely considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time and is known for his innovative and influential style of playing. Hendrix is best known for his work as a solo artist, including his hit songs "Purple Haze" and "Voodoo Child," and has released a number of successful albums throughout his career. He passed away in 1970 at the age of 27.

Whit Haydn

Whit Haydn is an American magician who was born in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1957. He is known for his work as a magician, including his performances as a member of the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, and has also appeared on a number of television shows and stage productions. Haydn is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his magic, and has a large following among fans of magic and entertainment.

Nate Landwehr

Nate Landwehr is an American mixed martial artist who was born in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1988. He is best known for his work as a fighter in organizations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA, and is widely considered one of the best mixed martial artists in the world. Landwehr is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of mixed martial arts.

James Storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERx3C_0k6nhMSm00
Photo byTabercil, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

James Storm is an American professional wrestler who was born in Franklin, Kentucky in 1977, but grew up in Clarksville. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Ring of Honor, and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Storm is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

Ricky Lumpkin

Ricky Lumpkin is an American football player who was born in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1989. He is best known for his work as a defensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL), including his time with the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Lumpkin is known for his talent and his ability to contribute to his team's success on the field, and has a large following among fans of football.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Clarksville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

