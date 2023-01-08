Murfreesboro, TN

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro

Ted Rivers

Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Murfreesboro.

Muhammed Lawal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ix13y_0k6modJH00
Photo byAukerits, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Muhammed Lawal is an American mixed martial artist and former professional wrestler who was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1982. He is best known for his work in the mixed martial arts world, including his time as a Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion, and has a reputation as a skilled and formidable competitor. Lawal is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of mixed martial arts.

Sondra Locke

Sondra Locke was an American actress and director who was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee in 1944, but grew up in Murfreesboro. She is best known for her work in films such as "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" and "The Outlaw Josey Wales," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Locke was known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Margaret Rhea Seddon

Margaret Rhea Seddon is an American physician and astronaut who was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1947. She is best known for her work as an astronaut, including her time as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Challenger, and has a reputation as a highly skilled and dedicated scientist. Seddon is known for her talent and her ability to contribute to important scientific research, and has a large following among fans of space exploration.

Chris Young

Chris Young is an American country music singer and songwriter who was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1985. He is best known for his hit songs such as "Gettin' You Home" and "I'm Comin' Over," and has released a number of successful albums throughout his career. Young is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his music, and has a large following among fans of country music.

Audrey Whitby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkiA1_0k6modJH00
Photo byGuilty Party, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Audrey Whitby is an American actress who was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1996. She is best known for her work in television shows such as "The Thundermans" and "So Random!," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Whitby is known for her talent and her ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Montori Hughes

Montori Hughes is an American football player who was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1991. He is best known for his work as a defensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL), including his time with the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants, and has a reputation as a talented and physical player. Hughes is known for his talent and his ability to contribute to the success of his team, and has a large following among fans of football.

Crystal Dangerfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIcth_0k6modJH00
Photo byGamecock Central, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Crystal Dangerfield is an American basketball player who was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1998. She is best known for her work as a point guard in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), including her time with the Minnesota Lynx, and has a reputation as a skilled and aggressive player. Dangerfield is known for her talent and her ability to contribute to the success of her team, and has a large following among fans of basketball.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Murfreesboro and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

