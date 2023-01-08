7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Alabama

Alabama might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Alabama.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Alabama.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is an American actress, producer, and director who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1964. She is best known for her work in television shows and films such as "Friends" and "Cougar Town," and has also appeared in a number of stage productions. Cox is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker is an American actor who was born in Jasper, Alabama in 1955. He is best known for his work in films such as "The Walking Dead," "Slither," and "Guardians of the Galaxy," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Rooker is known for his talent and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Hardcore Holly

Hardcore Holly is the ring name of American professional wrestler Bob Holly, who was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1963. He is best known for his work in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and has a reputation as a tough and physical competitor. Holly is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

Amber Benson

Amber Benson is an American actress, writer, and director who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1977. She is best known for her work in television shows such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "The Americans," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Benson is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Lucas Black

Lucas Black is an American actor who was born in Decatur, Alabama in 1982. He is best known for his work in films such as "Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Get Low," and "Friday Night Lights," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Black is known for his talent and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Clayne Crawford

Clayne Crawford is an American actor who was born in Clay, Alabama in 1978. He is best known for his work in films such as "A Walk to Remember," "Unstoppable," and "The Host," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Crawford is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Felicia Day

Felicia Day is an American actress, writer, and producer who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1979. She is best known for her work in television shows and films such as "The Guild," "Supernatural," and "Eureka," and has also appeared in a number of stage productions. Day is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Alabama and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!