Huntsville, AL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville

Ted Rivers

Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Huntsville.

Kim Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpVGe_0k6mdvLQ00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Kim Dickens is an American actress who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1965. She is best known for her work in television shows and films such as "Gone Girl," "Deadwood," and "Fear the Walking Dead," and has also appeared in a number of stage productions. Dickens is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Gerald McCullouch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW08k_0k6mdvLQ00
Photo byGreg Hernandez from California, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Gerald McCullouch is an American actor, writer, and director who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1963. He is best known for his work in films such as "BearCity" and "BearCity 2: The Proposal," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. McCullouch is known for his talent and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Debby Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtP3V_0k6mdvLQ00
Photo byMingle MediaTV, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Debby Ryan is an American actress and singer who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1993. She is best known for her work in television shows such as "The Suite Life on Deck" and "Jessie," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Ryan is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Felicia Day

Felicia Day is an American actress, writer, and producer who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1979. She is best known for her work in television shows and films such as "The Guild," "Supernatural," and "Eureka," and has also appeared in a number of stage productions. Day is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Michael Luwoye

Michael Luwoye is an American actor and singer who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1992. He is best known for his work in theater productions such as "Hamlet" and "Aladdin," and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. Luwoye is known for his talent and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of theater and film.

Jimmy Wales

Jimmy Wales is an American businessman and internet entrepreneur who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1966. He is best known for co-founding Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, and has also been involved in a number of other internet-based businesses. Wales is known for his contributions to the field of technology and his commitment to making information freely available to all, and has a large following among fans of the internet and entrepreneurship.

Bobby Eaton

Bobby Eaton is an American professional wrestler who was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1958. He is best known for his work in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and has a reputation as a skilled and talented performer. Eaton is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Huntsville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

