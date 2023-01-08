7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Birmingham

Birmingham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Birmingham.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Birmingham.

Jasika Nicole

Jasika Nicole is an American actress who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1980. She is best known for her work in television shows such as "Scandal," "Fringe," and "The Good Doctor," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is an American actress, producer, and director who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1964. She is best known for her work in television shows and films such as "Friends," "Cougar Town," and "Scream," and has also appeared in a number of stage productions.

Glenn Shadix

Glenn Shadix is an American actor who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1952. He is best known for his work in films such as "Beetlejuice," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "The Lords of Salem," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions.

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins is an American actor who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1971. He is best known for his work in films such as "The Hateful Eight," "Django Unchained," and "The Accountant," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions.

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is an American rapper and songwriter who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1980. He is known for his contributions to the hip hop genre and has released numerous albums and singles that have been widely popular among fans of rap music. Gucci Mane is known for his talent and his ability to create catchy and innovative music, and has a large following among fans of hip hop.

Amber Benson

Amber Benson is an American actress, writer, and director who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1977. She is best known for her work in television shows such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Supernatural," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions.

Roy Wood, Jr.

Roy Wood, Jr. is an American comedian and actor who was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1978. He is known for his work on television shows such as "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and "Conan," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Wood is known for his talent and his ability to make audiences laugh with his jokes and stories, and has a large following among fans of comedy.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Birmingham and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!