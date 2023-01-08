Montgomery, AL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montgomery

Ted Rivers

Montgomery might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montgomery.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Montgomery.

Glenn Howerton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sF5kK_0k6lltIH00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Glenn Howerton is an American actor, writer, and producer who was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1976. He is best known for his work in television shows such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "A.P. Bio," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Howerton is highly skilled in his acting and is known for his ability to portray characters with depth and subtlety.

Octavia Spencer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOVyF_0k6lltIH00
Photo byNASA/Bill Ingalls, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Octavia Spencer is an American actress and author who was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1972. She is best known for her work in films such as "The Help," "Hidden Figures," and "The Shape of Water," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Spencer is highly regarded by fans of film and television for her acting talent and her ability to create well-rounded and intricate characters.

Bart Starr

Bart Starr was a former professional American football quarterback who played for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL) from 1956 to 1971. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL. Starr was born on January 9, 1934 in Montgomery, Alabama. He attended the University of Alabama, where he played college football for the Crimson Tide. After college, he was drafted by the Packers in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft.

Brett Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5FqQ_0k6lltIH00
Photo byThinkItBig, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Brett Butler is an American actress and comedian who was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1958. She is best known for her work in television shows such as "Grace Under Fire" and "The Drew Carey Show," and has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. Butler is well-known among fans of comedy for her talent as a comedian and her ability to make audiences laugh with her jokes and stories.

Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole was an American singer and pianist who was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1919. He is known for his contributions to the jazz and pop genres and has released numerous albums and singles that have been widely popular among fans of music. Cole is widely regarded as a talented musician and is known for creating catchy and innovative music.

Amy O'Neill

Amy O'Neill is an American actress who was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1971. She is best known for her work in films such as "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "The Wizard," and "The Baby-Sitters Club," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. O'Neill is highly regarded by fans of film and television for her acting skills and her ability to portray characters with depth and complexity.

Rusty Joiner

Rusty Joiner is an American model and actor who was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1971. He is known for his work in films such as "Breaking Point," "The Final Destination," and "X-Men: Days of Future Past," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and stage productions. Joiner is known for his acting talent and his ability to create well-rounded and intricate characters.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Montgomery and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

