7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mobile

Mobile might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mobile.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Mobile.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox is an actress, television producer, and LGBTQ+ advocate. She is best known for her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," for which she received an Emmy nomination. Cox was born on May 29, 1972 in Mobile, Alabama. She grew up in Mobile and later attended Indiana University Bloomington, where she studied dance and acting.

Cox's acting career began in the early 2000s with roles in films such as "Musical Chairs" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In 2013, she landed the role of Sophia Burset on "Orange Is the New Black," which brought her widespread recognition and made her the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category. In addition to her acting career, Cox has been an advocate for transgender rights and has spoken about the importance of representation in media. She has also produced and hosted several television programs, including "The T Word."

Orlando Jones

Orlando Jones is an actor, comedian, and writer known for his work in film, television, and theater. He was born on April 10, 1968 in Mobile, Alabama and grew up in the city before moving to New York City to attend college.

Jones began his career as a stand-up comedian and later found success as a writer and performer on the sketch comedy series "Mad TV." He has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including "Drumline," "Evolution," "The Event," and "Sleepy Hollow." In addition to his acting career, Jones has also worked as a voice actor and has lent his voice to several animated TV shows and video games.

Dan Povenmire

Dan Povenmire is an American animator, television producer, and writer. He is best known for creating and serving as executive producer for the animated TV series "Phineas and Ferb" and "Rocko's Modern Life." Povenmire was born on September 18, 1963 in San Diego, California, but grew up in Mobile, Alabama.

Povenmire began his career in the animation industry in the late 1980s, working on shows such as "The Simpsons," "Hey Arnold!," and "Family Guy." In 1991, he co-created the animated series "Rocko's Modern Life," which ran for four seasons and was widely popular with audiences. In the early 2000s, Povenmire teamed up with fellow animator Jeff "Swampy" Marsh to create "Phineas and Ferb," which became a hit for the Disney Channel and ran for four seasons. Povenmire also wrote and directed several episodes of the show and won an Emmy for his work.

Richard Tyson

Richard Tyson is an American actor who has appeared in a variety of film, television, and stage productions. He was born on February 13, 1961 in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in the city before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

Tyson's first major film role was in the 1987 comedy "Three O'Clock High," in which he played the role of the school bully. He went on to appear in a number of other films, including "Black Hawk Down," "Kindergarten Cop," and "There's Something About Mary." On television, Tyson has had guest appearances on shows such as "CSI: NY," "The Close," and "Boomtown."

Jonathan Mangum

Jonathan Mangum is an American actor, comedian, and writer. He was born on June 14, 1970 in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in the city before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment.

Mangum has had a varied career in the entertainment industry, working as an actor, comedian, and writer. As an actor, he has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The Drew Carey Show." He is also known for his work as a stand-up comedian, performing in clubs and on television. Mangum has also written for television, including for the shows "The Drew Carey Show" and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" In recent years, Mangum has become well-known for his work as a performer on the long-running game show "Let's Make a Deal," where he serves as the show's announcer and sidekick to host Wayne Brady. Mangum is known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to entertain audiences through his acting, comedy, and writing.

Tim Cook

Tim Cook is an American business executive and the current CEO of Apple Inc. He was born on November 1, 1960 in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in the city before attending Auburn University and Duke University School of Law.

Cook began his career at IBM, where he worked in supply chain management. He later joined Apple in 1998 as senior vice president of worldwide operations, and was promoted to chief executive officer in 2011 after the death of Steve Jobs. Under Cook's leadership, Apple has continued to innovate and release new products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Cook has also focused on sustainability and social responsibility at Apple, and has made efforts to increase diversity within the company.

Cook is widely respected in the tech industry for his business acumen and leadership skills. He has a strong following among fans of technology and business due to his successful tenure as CEO of Apple and his ability to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the tech industry.

Bob Holly

Bob Holly is an American retired professional wrestler. He was born on January 29, 1963 in Mobile, Alabama, and grew up in the city before beginning his wrestling career in the 1980s.

Holly is best known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he competed under the ring names Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly and Hardcore Holly. He was a member of several wrestling stables, including the New Midnight Express, the J.O.B. Squad, and the JBL stable. Holly was also a two-time WWE Hardcore Champion and a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and was known for his tough, no-nonsense wrestling style.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Mobile and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!