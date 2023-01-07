Louisville, KY

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisville

Ted Rivers

Louisville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Louisville.

Nicole Scherzinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQdQe_0k68kRVM00
Photo byJoel Telling, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1978, but grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. She is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and for her work as a judge on singing competition shows such as "The X Factor" and "The Masked Singer." Scherzinger is known for her strong vocal abilities and her engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop music.

Ken Jenkins

Ken Jenkins is an American actor who was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1940, but grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. He is best known for his work as Dr. Bob Kelso on the television show "Scrubs," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Jenkins is known for his talent and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Jennifer Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1Y0u_0k68kRVM00
Photo byKurt Kulac, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress who was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1990. She is best known for her work in films such as "The Hunger Games," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "American Hustle," and has won numerous awards for her performances. Lawrence is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Tom Cruise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHlZn_0k68kRVM00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1962, but grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. He is best known for his work in films such as "Top Gun," "Mission: Impossible," and "Jerry Maguire," and has won numerous awards for his performances. Cruise is known for his charisma and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle is an American actor, comedian, and writer who was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1970. He is best known for his work as a correspondent on "The Daily Show" and for his roles in films such as "The Hangover" and "21 Jump Street." Riggle is known for his comedic timing and his ability to deliver humorous lines with ease, and has a large following among fans of comedy and entertainment.

Josh Dallas

Josh Dallas is an American actor who was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1978. He is best known for his work as Prince Charming on the television show "Once Upon a Time," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Dallas is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Jennifer Carpenter

Jennifer Carpenter is an American actress who was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1979. She is best known for her work as Debra Morgan on the television show "Dexter," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Carpenter is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Louisville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

