7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington

Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Lexington.

George Clooney

George Clooney is an American actor, filmmaker, and activist who was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1961. He is best known for his work in films such as "Ocean's Eleven," "Up in the Air," and "The Descendants," and has won numerous awards for his performances. Clooney is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy is an American actress, singer, and songwriter who was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1981. She is best known for her work on Broadway, including her roles in "Hairspray" and "Legally Blonde: The Musical," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and films. Bundy is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of theater and entertainment.

Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman is an American comic book writer and television producer who was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1978. He is best known for creating the comic book series "The Walking Dead" and for serving as a producer on the television adaptation of the series. Kirkman is known for his talent and his ability to create compelling stories and characters, and has a large following among fans of comics and television.

Farah Fath

Farah Fath is an American actress who was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1984. She is best known for her work as Gigi Morasco on the television show "One Life to Live," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Fath is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Josh Hopkins

Josh Hopkins is an American actor who was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1970. He is best known for his work as Grayson Ellis on the television show "Cougar Town," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Hopkins is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd is an American actress who was born in Granada Hills, California in 1968, but grew up in Lexington, Kentucky. She is best known for her work in films such as "Double Jeopardy," "Kiss the Girls," and "Divergent," and has won numerous awards for her performances. Judd is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Tinashe

Tinashe is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1993. She is best known for her work as a solo artist, including her hit single "2 On," and has also appeared in a number of television shows and films. Tinashe is known for her strong vocal abilities and her engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop music.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Lexington and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!