7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tennessee

Ted Rivers

Tennessee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tennessee.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Tennessee.

Natalia Dyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkVHi_0k67xneE00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Natalia Dyer is an American actress who was born in Nashville, Tennessee in 1995. She is best known for her work as Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Dyer is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Jarrod Alonge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAwky_0k67xneE00
Photo byKelliverLucklile, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jarrod Alonge is an American musician and comedian who was born in Franklin, Tennessee in 1993. He is best known for his work as a satirical musician, including his project "Friendship Is Witchcraft," and has also released a number of comedic albums. Alonge is known for his talent and his ability to create humorous and entertaining content, and has a large following among fans of comedy and music.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is an American professional wrestler who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1949. He is best known for his work as a wrestler in organizations such as the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling, and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Flair is known for his talent and his ability to entertain audiences with his in-ring performances, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty is an American actress who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1971. She is best known for her work as Brenda Walsh on the television show "Beverly Hills, 90210," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Doherty is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Kesha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtF96_0k67xneE00
Photo byCosmopolitan UK, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Kesha is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who was born in Los Angeles, California in 1987, but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. She is best known for her hit singles "Tik Tok" and "We R Who We R," and has released a number of successful albums. Kesha is known for her strong vocal abilities and her engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop music.

Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville is an American actor, comedian, and stunt performer who was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1971. He is best known for his work as the star of the television show "Jackass," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Knoxville is known for his talent and his ability to create humorous and entertaining content, and has a large following among fans of comedy and entertainment.

Anson Mount

Anson Mount is an American actor who was born in Mount Prospect, Illinois in 1973, but grew up in White Bluff, Tennessee. He is best known for his work as Cullen Bohannon on the television show "Hell on Wheels," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Mount is known for his talent and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Tennessee and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

