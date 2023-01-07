7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville

Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Nashville.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is an Australian actress who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1967, but grew up in Sydney, Australia. She has spent much of her career in the United States, however, and has a home in Nashville, Tennessee. Kidman is best known for her work in films such as "Moulin Rouge!," "The Hours," and "Lion," and has won numerous awards for her performances. She is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen is an American actress who was born in Newport, Arkansas in 1953, but grew up in North Little Rock, Arkansas. She has lived in Nashville, Tennessee for many years, however, and has a home there. Steenburgen is best known for her work in films such as "The Proposal," "Step Brothers," and "Book Club," and has won numerous awards for her performances. She is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is an American actress who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1976, but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. She is best known for her work in films such as "Legally Blonde," "Walk the Line," and "Big Little Lies," and has won numerous awards for her performances. Witherspoon is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of film and entertainment.

Ann Patchett

Ann Patchett is an American author who was born in Los Angeles, California in 1963, but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. She is best known for her work as a novelist, including her books "Bel Canto" and "State of Wonder," and has won numerous awards for her writing. Patchett is known for her talent and her ability to create compelling and thought-provoking stories, and has a large following among fans of literature and fiction.

Rachel DiPillo

Rachel DiPillo is an American actress who was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1991, but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. She is best known for her work as Jane Charles on the television show "Chicago Med," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. DiPillo is known for her talent and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters, and has a large following among fans of television and film.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is an American media executive, actress, and philanthropist who was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi in 1954, but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. She is best known for her work as the host of the television show "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and has also appeared in a number of other television shows and films. Winfrey is known for her talent and her ability to engage and inspire audiences, and has a large following among fans of television and entertainment.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who was born in Franklin, Tennessee in 1992. She is best known for her work as a solo artist, including her hit singles "Wrecking Ball" and "We Can't Stop," and has released a number of successful albums. Cyrus is known for her strong vocal abilities and her engaging stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop music.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Nashville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!